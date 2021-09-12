F1

“I’m sure we’ll talk when we get to the stewards”– Lewis Hamilton on whether he will talk to Max Verstappen about the collision; blames him for the incident

"I'm sure we'll talk when we get to the stewards"– Lewis Hamilton on whether he will talk to Max Verstappen about the collision; blames him for the incident
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Ravi Shastri book launch: Ravi Shastri vindicates book launch; says "whole country is open"
Next Article
"He just kept on squeezing me"– Max Verstappen blames Lewis Hamilton for not giving him space to even turn the car
Latest Posts