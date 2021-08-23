F1

“Lewis told me directly that he still wants me as a teammate”– Valtteri Bottas confirms Lewis Hamilton wants to maintain partnership

"Lewis told me directly that he still wants me as a teammate"– Valtteri Bottas confirms Lewis Hamilton wants to maintain partnership
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Teddy Bridgewater is a little like Tom Brady": Vic Fangio Snubs Drew Lock As Broncos Starting Quarterback Role Remains Up In The Air
Next Article
"Peyton Manning Almost Got Us Killed Because Of His Little Prank": When Billy Fitzgerald Walked Out Of A Shower With A Tiny Towel As Collateral Damage In HOF QB's Antics
Latest NBA News
Michael Jordan
‘Michael Jordan Gotta Realize He’s Not Seven-Foot so He’s Not Gonna Carry a Team’: When Walt Frazier Had One Of The Worst Takes As Bulls Legend Proved Him Wrong With Six Titles

Michael Jordan quickly grew to become the most dominant player in the NBA during the…