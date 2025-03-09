“Imagine Carlos With Short Hair”: Lando Norris’ Solution for a Fan Whose GF Had a Crush on Sainz

Carlos Sainz isn’t just a popular F1 driver because he’s a ‘smooth operator’ on the track. While his driving—especially over the last four years at Ferrari—has made him a fan favorite, his charming personality and good looks have also won him a legion of admirers.

One of Sainz’s most praised features is his hair, something the F1 community has frequently complimented him on in the past.

While that might be a good thing for Sainz, it posed a problem for one particular fan who had to deal with his girlfriend fawning over the Spaniard. In an AMA (Ask Me Anything) thread on the social media platform Reddit, the fan turned to none other than Sainz’s former teammate, Lando Norris, for advice.

“What can I do to make her stop thinking about him?” the fan asked. And Norris, who knows Sainz quite well, had an interesting solution in mind.

“Imagine him with short hair, it’s horrible. Just imagine Carlos with short hair. It just doesn’t work!”, the McLaren driver replied.

Was this a genuine suggestion, or was Norris just having a laugh? After all, the Madrid-born driver did cut his hair slightly short in 2022 but the F1 community didn’t seem to mind at all.

Sainz’s hair does appear to be quite silky. Very few in F1 can match the 30-year-old on this front and even his new team principal James Vowles has spoken about how good it looks, even after a sweaty two-hour race.

Vowles wondered how Sainz managed to maintain it, and asked him about the same at Williams’ factory in Grove. “Honestly, I don’t do anything. It’s natural. I guess one of the genetically good things about Spanish people. We have good hair,” he said.

It is unknown whether the fan, who asked Norris for the solution, got his girlfriend to stop thinking less about Sainz. However, another user on Reddit did go through something quite similar.

How female obsession over Sainz can go overboard

This Redditor revealed that his girlfriend was obsessed with Sainz’s looks, and over their two-year relationship, her fandom grew tenfold. It was normal at the beginning but got crazier as she became more passionate about F1.

“She won’t stop talking about him, to the point where I’m genuinely sick of hearing his name. It’s all Carlos this, Carlos that, every single day,” the fan wrote.

She spent an entire day crying when she learned that Sainz was departing Ferrari. Her boyfriend—who presumably doesn’t follow F1—genuinely thought that Sainz had retired from the sport altogether. The fact that she was inconsolable about the negative moments in the career of a driver she didn’t personally know, baffled him.

Eventually, when this Reddit post asking for suggestions went viral within Sainz’s fanbase on X (formerly Twitter), the girl realized what her boyfriend had been dealing with regarding her Sainz obsession.

Fortunately, she understood that it was overwhelming for him and had a conversation with him, agreeing to tone down her discussions about the Madrid-born driver around him. However, it’s likely that many others are just as obsessed with Sainz—or other F1 drivers.