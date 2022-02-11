“All of us on the grid are starting from zero this season”: Sergio Perez is eager to have a strong second year with Red Bull as F1 enters a new era of technical regulations

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez says he is looking forward to the 2022 season, with all teams in Formula 1 ‘starting from scratch’.

A new season of F1 racing is just around the corner. The upcoming campaign promises to be more exciting than any in the recent past, owing to the widespread changes in technical regulations.

Earlier this week, Red Bull became the second team to reveal their 2022 challenger to the world. They didn’t show the actual car, but just the new livery in a dummy. Nevertheless, it was a fun event where Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez spoke about their plans for the upcoming season.

I’ve been working hard to get my best version this 2022! Redbull let’s go for a great one! #RB18 ¡Trabajando como nunca para que el 2022 sea mi mejor versión! ¡Vamos a lograrlo, equipo! @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/pAmv3ZHxeb — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) February 9, 2022

Perez in particular hopes to have a stronger campaign this time around. His first year at the Austrian outfit went off to a slow start, and he took a lot of time to find his feet.

“I’m so excited to start the new season and I can’t wait to be on track with the new RB18,” he said at the launch event.

Sergio Perez hopes for the regulation changes to make F1 races more competitive

The main aim of the regulation changes in 2022 is to promote closer racing. Aerodynamic tweaks are expected to reduce the amount of dirty airs cars produce. According to F1, this will allow drivers to follow other cars easily, and Perez is excited about that.

“All of us on the grid are starting from zero this season. So it’s set to be an exciting year. Last year, we gave it our all until the very last lap and we are ready to do the same in 2022.”

“The new regulations are said to improve the competition on track. So I hope for us as drivers we can compete more, race more and follow each other more closely. There will be a lot of things we need to learn and adapt to. But these new regulations are set to make everything very interesting.”

One more thing Perez is looking forward to is having more fans at races. Over the last two years, a lot of races had to be held behind close doors or with limited people in attendance due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

“One thing I cannot wait for this season is to see more fans back at the track,” he continued. “Formula 1 is growing so much all over the world so I can’t wait to feel that atmosphere again. I hope we can give the fans great entertainment and great racing.”