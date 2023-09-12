Complimented for ‘Perfect Hair’, Carlos Sainz Unveils His ‘Secret’ Hair Care Routine to Fans

Carlos Sainz is often regarded as the only driver in F1 currently, who has ‘perfect hair’. Now, seeing the Ferrari driver’s splendid hair, a fan asked him an interesting during his latest appearance at P1 with Matt and Tommy. The question was hair-related, so Sainz went on to unveil his ‘secret’ hair care routine, not just to that one fan, but to everyone.

Sainz, who finished P2 in Monza two weeks ago, does not really understand why people are so obsessed with his hairstyle. He feels that fans praising his hair when he leaves the car and opens his helmet after a race is particularly baffling. This is because he thinks his hair gets miserable after a race.

Sainz may not be a fan of his hair post-race, but his fans seem to love it. Nevertheless, he has a secret hack to maintain his hair and it’s fairly simple, as he revealed in his video.

Carlos Sainz reveals his hair hack

Sainz sat with Matt and Tommy to answer questions F1 fans had about him. There he talked about his experience with Michael Schumacher, his social media secret, etcetera. While answering one such question, Sainz began talking about his hair.

Talking about this, the Spaniard said, “I shampoo once a day, and then if I showered two or three times per day… I only shampoo it once. Even if it gets wet, I only do [it] once. If I do too much it [hair] gets too fluffy.”

Admittedly, the 29-year-old also added that he does not use conditioner after using shampoo. However, Carlos Sainz was not the only driver to have received such a personal question from his fans. Lewis Hamilton once revealed his skincare to the fans when asked about the same.

Lewis Hamilton shares his skincare routine

During this year’s Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton had to answer a question about his skincare. Given how big a celebrity the Mercedes driver is, fans often want to know every tiny thing about them.

Therefore, the British driver who is friendly and humble enough to share the routine, had a “cold water” reply. Answering the question, Hamilton said that he used to splash cold water on his face in the morning, for a very long time.

However, he moved on from using just cold water to using special soaps to clean his face. Additionally, he also pointed out a lot of water and green vegetables in his diet one should have for clear skin. It was very surprising that the routine was so simple and easy to follow.