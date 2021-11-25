“In a league of his own!”: Lewis Hamilton has more Formula 1 race wins than most countries

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton would be third on the list of most ever Formula 1 wins if was his own country.

Hamilton is arguably one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. The British driver started his journey in the sport back in 2007 and immediately took everyone by storm. In his rookie season, he was paired alongside reigning World Champion Fernando Alonso at McLaren.

Not many drivers can compete for the Title in their first year in F1. But Hamilton took the fight down to the wire, finishing just 1 point behind eventual Champion Kimi Raikkonen.

It wasn’t long before the Stevenage born driver was in the title mix once again.

Hamilton won the F1 Championship in 2008, outscoring Ferrari’s Felipe Massa in the final race of the season. After a few more years with the Woking based team, he joined Mercedes in 2013.

The Briton won a further 6 World Championships with the Silver Arrows, and is tied with Michael Schumacher as the driver with the most World Titles.

After his win at last week’s Qatar Grand Prix, the 36 year old, now has 102 race wins to his name. That is a staggering number when you consider there are countries who haven’t won as many.

Only Germany and Great Britain as a whole have more wins than Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has more wins than countries such as Brazil, France, Finland and Australia. When you consider the amount of talented drivers these countries have produced, it’s shocking that a single driver can have more wins than all of them combined.

Ahead of the Mercedes driver, lies Germany and Great Britain. Owing to the fact that Germany produced two of the greatest drivers ever, in Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, it comes as no surprise. The two Germans have a combined 11 World Championships between them.

Lewis Hamilton would be 3rd on the list for most F1 wins ever if he was his own country

Out of the 205 races won by British drivers, Hamilton has won 102 of them. He is just 2 race wins away from producing half of his country’s total wins.

He is contracted to driver for Mercedes till at least 2023. So, we can expect to see to the see the F1 legend win quite a few more races before he leaves the sport.

