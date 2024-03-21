mobile app bar

In Multi-Billion Dollar F1 Industry, Williams Racing Runs on “Useless” Excel Spreadsheet

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Offended Daniel Ricciardo Reminds the World of His Success on a Technicality

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

When Williams team boss James Vowles gave a Ming dynasty analogy to the team’s infrastructure, many questioned if it was an exaggeration. Apparently, Vowles was spot on and the analogy doesn’t only refer to the Grove team’s infrastructure deficit, but the team’s overall work culture and procedures on a fundamental level. According to The Race, Williams had been using Microsoft Excel to map and track all of its car parts. Be it a nut-bolt of the car floor, the British team were logging in entries into Excel sheets which Vowles deemed as “useless”!

Thus, the process at Williams that involved a basic Excel spreadsheet system instead of a state-of-the-art modern database system shocked Vowles. This happened after Vowles and newly joined CTO Pat Fry opted to change the car’s design base.

According to The Race, Vowles said, “Our chassis went from a few hundred bits to a few thousand bits. That’s just one part of the car.”

View on Website

This rise in parts for the 2024 Williams car meant that the team had to handle 20,000 individual components and parts using Microsoft Excel! At a time when F1 teams’ valuations have crossed the billion-dollar mark and every team spends over $130 million every year, it seems strange that this is the way Williams have been operating.

This is what Vowles thought and still went for the car design overhaul. The 44-year-old feels this is a necessary pain Williams needs to go through at once. Simultaneously, he ensured the migration of the Excel sheet data into a digital system.

Vowles gave his perspective, “The Excel list was a joke. Impossible to navigate and impossible to update.” He cited how the team had to track multiple aspects of the process, including the parts availability, quantity, delivery or completion date, etc.

Vowles added, “When you start tracking now hundreds of 1000s of components through your organisation moving around, an Excel spreadsheet is useless.”

Is this fundamental deficit in Williams’ team culture holding it back?

The primitive tracking process that Williams deployed reflects why they are perhaps behind the curve relative to most of the competition. The delay in production that happened on their 2019 car which made them miss two days of pre-season testing makes sense now after the revelation of these processes.

In 2024 as well, Williams were late on production despite many of its big parts such as the floor and the front wing being ready. It was due to the inefficiency of the team’s system that affected production flows and the tracking details made things even more complex.

The Grove-based team lacks much of the high-tech infrastructure many other teams use currently. While James Vowles is looking to maximize the potential of what they have, it is a much steeper task than one may perceive.

View on Website

To bring a complete overhaul of processes and work culture that the team has used for over a decade is not an easy change. Still, Vowles mentioned that they need to do this to take a step toward getting to the next level. Solving issues at the fundamental level will be crucial for the British team to think about their complex problems and resolve them.

Thus, Vowles and Co. will need to take a bottom-up approach to revamp smaller aspects of the team. Can this help them get on par and beat its competition? Time will tell. For now, Williams are on a long journey of change and can’t think about making bold performance promises and setting unrealistic targets.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Having written over 600 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these