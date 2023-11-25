Alex Albon’s Girlfriend Lily Muni He Forced to Apologize After “Dressing for Revenge” in Recent Social Media Post

The story of how the relationship between Alex Albon and Lily Muni He began excites many fans of the Thai driver. A professional golfer in the LPGA, Muni started following F1 in 2019 after a friend suggested her to watch Drive to Survive. Having fallen in love with the sport, Muni started following Albon on social media to better understand the sport.

Once the talks began, Albon also showed interest in learning more about golf, and the two started spending a lot of their time together. Soon after, they became a couple, with Muni witnessing the rise of one of the most exciting new talents of F1.

Having been together for around four years now, the couple often engages in playful banter with one another. The latest example of the same came on social media when Muni posted a photo of her wearing an orange McLaren jacket. Albon dropped by in the comments section to give way to a playful exchange.

“Orange doesn’t suit you.”- Alex Albon. “I’ve been dressing for revenge.”- Lily Muni

Even the official account of Williams joined the bandwagon by dropping a couple of comments on the post. The first one read, “Wait, what?” While the second comment read, “Shaking, screaming, crying rn.” The golfer quickly issued an ‘apology’ to the team as she claimed, “It didn’t mean anything, I swear.”

Fans loved every bit of the Alex Albon-Lily Muni banter

Seeing one of their favorite couples engage in a ‘fight’ on social media, fans could not hold themselves back from showcasing their excitement and adornment of the entire incident.

Some fans pointed out the hilarity of the incident while also tipping their hat to the funny side of the couple.

Another fan expressed how the whole incident involving Muni, Albon, and Williams made them laugh.

Following the hilarious incident in the Netflix cup where Albon fell to the ground after swinging his club, the latest exchange gave fans another chance to enjoy the relationship of the F1 driver and the pro Golfer as best they can.