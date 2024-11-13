IndyCar an Option for Valtteri Bottas but F1 Remains Priority Despite No Seat in 2025

Valtteri Bottas will step away from the F1 grid after just three more races, marking the end of an era for a driver who has become a beloved fan favorite, largely due to his fun off-track personality. The question now is: what’s next for Bottas? When asked about IndyCar—a popular choice for drivers who don’t get the chance to fully shine in F1—Bottas hinted that there might be a possibility of him joining the series someday.

Sauber has decided against renewing Bottas‘ contract and has instead decided to sign Gabriel Bortoleto, the F2 Championship leader, for their 2025 season. Sadly, there aren’t any more seats on the grid for the Finn, who has to find something else for himself, which is why the IndyCar conversation came up in the first place in an interview with USA Today Sports.

“I think it’s a great series,” said Bottas. “Good racing, I’ve heard the cars are quite fun to drive. Some of the events like the Indy500 — it’s a huge event, apparently with great atmosphere. As a sporting event, it’s big.” “I would say eventually, one day, there could be a chance I’ll give it a go. But for now, F1 remains the priority,” he insisted.

Bottas would be a huge asset for IndyCar, no doubt. But the Finn is not done with the F1 paddock yet, and it is safe to say that the fans of the sport don’t want to get rid of the man who went bare bottoms for a photoshoot, only to present it as a gift to his former teammate Lewis Hamilton.

What choices do Bottas have? Well, they are limited but for now his most likely — and presumably favorable — option will be to return to Mercedes as a reserve driver.

Bottas helped the Silver Arrows win five Constructors’ titles, and he would most certainly be welcomed home with open arms if he chooses to contribute behind the scenes. Who knows, maybe a year or two down the line, another opportunity would open up on the grid for Bottas.