“Lewis Hamilton would buy it” – Valtteri Bottas raised about $53,000 with his nude photo for charity

Valtteri Bottas raised about $53,000 for charity with his nude photo and Lewis Hamilton wishes to buy the poster.

Valtteri Bottas decided to sell a poster of his nude photo for charity and was surprised after raising $53,000. after finding out that the poster was up for sale Lewis Hamilton said that he is willing to buy it for charity.

The Finnish driver stayed a bit longer in the United States after the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. His partner Tiffany Cromwell, took a very striking photo of him taking a dip in a stream in Aspen.

Bottas posted the nude pic of his bare bottom on Instagram. The post received a lot of reaction and a professional photographer edited it after which the Alfa Romeo driver decided to sell the picture as a poster for charity.

Bottas was himself surprised to see the money he had raised with the picture. According to motosport.com, over 5,000 people bought a copy of the poster.

Furthermore, when asked how he felt about 5,000 people owning a picture of his nude photo, Bottas said that it was “weird.”

“I was seeing some photos of people taking pictures, some have it in their living room or kitchen or bedroom. What is incredible is that that’s the power of social media. Like we got €50,000 for charity in 24 hours with a picture of somebody’s bum like this.”

“It’s crazy. I don’t quite get it. However, you know, we make good,” the Alfa Romeo driver further added.

Lewis Hamilton wants to buy the poster

After the former Mercedes driver posted the photo, the internet was blasted with several hilarious reactions. Some of it also included memes where Lewis Hamilton was photoshopped into the photo. Even the official social media handle of the Mercedes team reacted to the photo.

During the Spanish GP weekend, the Briton was asked if he would buy the nude photo for charity. He said, “I would, yeah, for charity, for sure. I didn’t even know it was up for sale but I think it’s a great photo. It’s one of the best photos I’ve seen, actually.”

