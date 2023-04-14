Inspired by Lewis Hamilton; Williams’ George Russell Wouldn’t Have Gone for Ferrari or Red Bull Offers

George Russell always had the intention of racing for Mercedes and racing alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The young British driver recently revealed this when he sat down with the Square Mile’s Ben Winstanley.

Speaking about his aim when he was in the Williams cockpit, Russell stated that in the three years that he spent with the team, he could have taken the opportunity to fight a bit higher up the grid. But that wasn’t his aim.

I want to take a moment to welcome @GeorgeRussell63 to the team. Through hard work, he has rightly earned his spot. I look forward to seeing him grow as a driver with this great team and working with him to raise @MercedesAMGF1 higher. See you next year🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CRsgrilmUd — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 7, 2021

It was the German team that was the ultimate destination for him, not Ferrari or Red Bull. The former Williams pilot wanted to be in Silver Arrows and fight for championships and take inspiration from his veteran teammate.

To justify his choice, Russell argued that fighting for the top sevens and finishing at the back of the grid would have made no difference for him. This is because his target was to fight for championships, which the Brackley-based team could offer, at the time.

Russell’s Mercedes entry

During the 2021 F1 season, there were rumors that Russell might be picked up to replace Valtteri Bottas in Mercedes. Ultimately, it was announced in September 2021 that he will be joining Hamilton to form an all-British driver line-up in the German team.

The 25-year-old arrived at the team and replaced Bottas to race alongside Hamilton in 2022. The 25-year-old was welcomed with wide arms by team principal Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton.

It’s official. Next year, I’ll be a Mercedes F1 driver. This is a special day for me and I want to say a huge thank you to @WilliamsRacing, @MercedesAMGF1 and everyone who has supported me in getting to where I am today. I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MmGA1vr9mR — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 7, 2021

In his first season at the Brackley-based team, the former Williams pilot lived up to his expectations. He delivered consistent points despite not having a championship-winning car.

Russell is happy at Mercedes

As the young Briton finally made it to his predefined destination, he feels happy to be there. Speaking to the Square Mile, he shared, “Ultimately, I’m happy with where I am right now.”

The 25-year-old driver had a fantastic first season with the team from Brackley. He not only defeated his veteran teammate but also managed to pick the only win for the team in Brazil.

Coming into his second year, Russell seems to be the better driver over Hamilton on the team. While the 38-year-old can never be ruled out, everyone has their eyes on George Russell.