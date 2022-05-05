Miami Grand Prix 2022 Weather Forecast: What is the weather forecast at Miami this weekend?

Miami Grand Prix 2022 Weather Forecast: What’s the weather going to be like ahead of the first ever Miami GP this weekend?

F1 travels to Miami for the first time this weekend, and fans all over the world are excited for it. There has been a lot of hype surrounding this race, organizers expect the Miami International Autodrome to provide stellar racing action.

Miami is the first of two American races on the 2022 calendar. Several big name celebrities are expected to attend the event including LeBron James and Tom Brady.

The Miami International Autodrome is a new circuit that drivers have to tackle this weekend. So far, the only experience they’ve had has been on the simulator. The circuit is built around the Hard Rock Stadium in Downtown Miami, making it a street track. As a result, weather will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the weekend.

According to Weather.com, we could see rain play a part in the Miami GP.

Miami Grand Prix 2022 Weather Forecast

Weather.com provided an insight into what fans can expect weather wise in Miami. The weather is going to unpredictable with patches of rain expected at various stages over the course of the weekend.

FRIDAY, 5th May- FP1 AND FP2

Conditions- Generally clear weather throughout the day

Maximum Temperature- 30 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 24 Celsius

Chance of rain- 24%

SATURDAY, 6th May- FP3 and Qualifying

Conditions- Partly cloudy with stray thunderstorms being a possibility

Maximum Temperature- 32 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 24 Celsius

Chance of rain- 34%

SATURDAY, 7th May- Main Race

Conditions- Showers and Thunder possible

Maximum Temperature- 31 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 23 Celsius

Chance of rain- 45%

