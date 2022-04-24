“There is nowhere else I want to be” – Lewis Hamilton vows to stick with Mercedes as they go through a rough patch

Lewis Hamilton admitted that after winning straight-eight constructors championships, Mercedes has not got it right this year.

Lewis Hamilton finished P14 in the Imola Sprint race. Mercedes altogether is not having a very good weekend in Italy as it is struggling with the porpoising in its car.

However, despite the poor performance of the former champions of the F1, Hamilton is confident he wants to stick with the team.

There is no doubt that the seven-time world champion returned to the sport after a heartbreaking defeat to take his eighth title in 2022. But as the season proceeds into the fourth weekend of the championship, the goal seems to get farther away.

“We haven’t got it right this year, but everyone’s working as hard as they can to correct it,” said Hamilton to Skysports after the race. With the P14, he couldn’t get any points on Saturday.

People who claim that @LewisHamilton would leave Mercedes because they are uncompetitive don’t actually understand why he joined the team to begin with.#TheCenturion #LH100pic.twitter.com/AVzzTTN5Hv — Bryson Sullivan 🇺🇲 (@NaturalParadigm) April 20, 2022

“I am 100 per cent committed to this team and there is nowhere else I want to be. Just because we have hit a rough patch, it is not in my DNA to pack up. We are still world champions and we can fix this. It will be a painful year that we will have to ride out together,” he further added.

Lewis Hamilton does not have a chance

Looking at the other teams on the grid, it seems as though Hamilton should not have hopes for the Sunday race in Imola. While Mercedes has delivered an extremely underwhelming performance, Red Bull and Ferrari are fighting for victory.

The pace that Mercedes has shown this weekend has shown that the Brackley based team is nowhere near fighting for the championship. On the other hand, Haas and Mclaren seem to have obtained a better pace at Imola.

Especially McLaren, as Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished P5 and P6 respectively on Saturday. Though, Norris admitted that their car could not achieve more than this. So, it is conspicuous that the Woking-based team will be no threat to either Red Bul or Ferrari.

