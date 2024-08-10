Another Oscar Piastri Look-Alike Pops Up At Paris Olympics 2024

A female Olympic break-dancer, with an uncanny facial resemblance to Oscar Piastri, was spotted competing in Paris earlier this week. And for the second time since the start of the games, Piastri could have to come out to deny that he was in the French capital, taking part in the competition.

Hungarian break-dancer Szarvák Csenge, going by her stage name B-Girl Senge, has taken F1 fans by surprise. She has an almost identical haircut and face shape to Piastri, and she was competing in ‘break’, a newly introduced event in the Olympics.

if I had a nickel for every time there was an athlete who looked like Oscar piastre I’d have two nickels which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice. pic.twitter.com/RYGUMGCuE7 — jenson button (real) (@imjensonbutton) August 9, 2024

So far, Piastri hasn’t reacted to this online, but just a few days ago, he had to insist he wasn’t an Olympic athlete. A picture of Dutch gymnast Frank Rijken became viral because he looked eerily similar to Piastri. This had fans jesting about the Dutch GP being another one of Piastri’s home races.

Now, Hungary comes into the equation with Csenge’s introduction to the F1 community. Given that Piastri won the Hungarian GP last month, fans are also joking that the 22-year-old got his first-ever F1 race victory at home.

“One sport is not enough” for Piastri

With a second Piastri lookalike popping up at the Paris Olympics, there lies no end to the fans’ theories. Given F1 is on a break, Piastri’s ‘presence’ at the Olympic games makes even more sense to them. Taking the joke further, fans took over X to ask him to leave some sports for the rest of the athletes.

oscar piastri this has to stop. pic.twitter.com/Usy9VW6awz — ruby! (@trackterrors) August 9, 2024

“Just found out that Oscar Piastri girl is Hungarian,” one fan wrote, after watching Csenge’s performance on Friday.

just found out Oscar Piastri girl is Hungarian so now we can say OSCAR WON HIS HOME GRAND PRIX pic.twitter.com/CnQI6vtJur — fanni⁴ (@landoscurls) August 9, 2024

Currently, Piastri and other F1 drivers are in the midst of the summer break, but in two weeks, action resumes.

Piastri, who ended the first half of the campaign on a strong note, is becoming increasingly confident with his results, and is steadily climbing up the Drivers’ championship. Should he continue the upward trend, there are strong chances for him to claim a spot in the top three.