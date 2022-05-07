“Is George Russell’s career finished now?”– F1 fans mock Nico Rosberg for Lewis Hamilton comments as George Russell struggles with Mercedes W13 in Miami

Nico Rosberg was highly critical of Lewis Hamilton in Imola when the Briton failed to give a good performance for Mercedes.

In the last race, Lewis Hamilton was battered by critics for his poor performance. Many called out his bad driving as also one of the reasons for Mercedes’ woes.

George Russell was kept as an ideal reference to show how bad is Hamilton on the track. But the fans of the seven-time F1 champion got their moment to call out the comments of those critiques.

Nico Rosberg, who spearheaded the criticism against Hamilton, was the first one to be mentioned. Many fans rephrased how Rosberg had so much to say about Hamilton’s performances but kept silent in Russel’s case.

Is Russell’s career finished now according to Rosberg and Button? — George Vassilev #BlackLivesMatter 🇺🇦 (@JoroVassilev) May 7, 2022

Very surprised to see Russell out. I wonder if he’ll be written off now, just as Hamilton has been… 🤔 #F1 #MiamiGP — Rob Myers (@RobLMyers) May 7, 2022

nico rosberg and jenson button after seeing lewis outquali george pic.twitter.com/s0Il61GSkc — val (@H44MlLTON) May 7, 2022

Hamilton took those @NicoRosberg comments to heart https://t.co/2u0PWCc2Iu — Sebastian de Anda (@DeandaSebastian) May 7, 2022

Lewis Hamilton says ‘a long way to go’

Hamilton surely had a good performance with that car. Yet, the Briton wants his team to keep their heads down, as a massive amount of work is remaining before they get back to the winning ways.

“It was a much better qualifying session than I have had for the last few races and I am grateful for that, to be honest,” said Hamilton. “I will take it and just keep working.”

“Unfortunately, I don’t think we are necessarily moving forward at the rate that we would like to. The gap is similar to the beginning of the year so we have to keep our heads down, keep working and we will get there.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton is not aware of how much Mercedes will hold in the race on Sunday. But a decent set of points are still expected from the Briton.

