“Never seen any driver that’s been attacked the way Lewis has been attacked”: Willy T Ribbs praises Lewis Hamilton for withstanding critisim and bringing diversity to F1

Trans-Am Series winner Willy T Ribbs appreciates Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton for helping BAME people pave their path in motorsports.

Willy T Ribbs is the African-American to test a formula one car and qualify for the Indianapolis 500. He has faced extreme racism throughout his career.

Now, he is the new ambassador for Formula One’s diversity and inclusion program. In an interview, he praised Lewis Hamilton’s work for diversity referring to him as the “once in a century driver.”

The NASCAR driver believes that the seven times world champion has opened the world for BAME people entering the sport.

While I have your attention, appreciation post for Willy T. Ribbs, the first African-American to set foot in an F1 car. 20 years before Lewis Hamilton raced, Bernie Ecclestone gave Ribbs the opportunity to test the Brabham BT54-BMW in 1986, before returning to Indycar and NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/Wu1YZvy1g8 — max (@ricciardify) July 16, 2020

Lewis Hamilton is attacked for standing up for what’s right – Willy T Ribbs

Ribbs currently promotes STEM subjects in relation to Formula One across schools in the USA. He claims that both F1’s new BAME initiatives and Lewis Hamilton’s role as the symbol are already having a beneficial impact.

He considers Hamilton to be the strongest driver he has ever seen. Not only has the Briton faced criticism more than any other driver for what’s right, but he is also one of them who did it out of generosity and not greed.

Ribbs expressed: “I have never seen any driver that’s been attacked the way Lewis has been attacked. He is attacked for standing up for what’s right, for humanity. And a lot of athletes and entertainers do it, they just take the money, right?”

The seven-time world champion is at the forefront and has inspired kids in school as well. Ribbs cited examples of the students making F1 projects and how they are up to date with the sport.

What the current team owners can learn from Ron Dennis and Hamilton

The professional sporting clays shooter believes that the usage of diverse cultures has yielded more money to F1. He explains: “I think F1 as a business has learned from having Lewis because they’re making more money now than ever. Diversity makes money. You can use Tiger Woods as an example. If all people can identify with you, then you make more money.”

Ribbs recalls Ron Dennis’ involvement in identifying Hamilton’s talent as a wake-up call to all other team owners. He wants the owners to create more Hamilton-like stories by focusing on BAME drivers from a very young age.

He concluded: “They have to do what Ron did. Zak Brown or Lawrence Stroll need to say alright, we’re going to feature a junior driver. So others can see [what’s possible]’ the money’s there to do it.