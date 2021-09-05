“Is he complaining about something or what?”– Max Verstappen makes hilarious comment while inquiring about Lewis Hamilton’s sudden surge in deficit

“Is he complaining about something or what?”– Max Verstappen makes a hilarious comment on Lewis Hamilton while asking about his sudden lag.

Max Verstappen registered a thumping victory over Lewis Hamilton in the Dutch Grand Prix, but in the latter laps, Lewis Hamilton started to drop behind in timing, strange he was for once within the DRS zone against Verstappen.

When the Dutchman learned about this lag in Hamilton’s competition to him, he made a hilarious reply, which compelled fans to think whether he is actually trolling his rival or just genuinely wondering.

“Is he complaining about something or what?” said Verstappen on the radio. “Nothing, his tyres are done,” replied his Red Bull race engineer.

The double Dutch delight

For the first time since 1985, the Dutch Grand Prix saw its first winner, and to their delight, it was a Dutch national who sealed the victory most sensationally.

Also, with this victory, Verstappen earned back his lead in the drivers’ standings with a three-point gap, making it the ideal most return in F1 for the whole nation.

In the end, Verstappen praised the Orange Army present in the stands, with the whole arena wrapped in the same colour, making it an overwhelming moment for the 23-year-old race driver.

“As you can hear, it’s incredible. Obviously, the expectations were high going into the weekend, and it’s never easy to fulfil that, but I’m just so happy to win here, to take the lead in the championship as well.

“It’s just an amazing day. The whole crowd… it’s incredible. Mercedes tried to make it difficult for us but we countered them all the time really well. We can be really pleased with the whole team performance today.”