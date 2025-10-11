Connor Zilisch Says Stepping Up to NASCAR Cup Is Tougher Than The Leap to F1: “It Is a Harder Jump Than Max Verstappen Going to F1”

There’s no question millions of auto racing fans consider Formula One the pinnacle of motorsports in the world. And by extension, many of those same fans feel that reaching F1 is the hardest jump for any driver, given there are only 20 seats available in the top-tier series (the field grows to 22 drivers next season when Cadillac USA fields its first two F1 teams).

But budding NASCAR star Connor Zilisch feels jumping from the NASCAR Xfinity or NASCAR Trucks Series to the premier NASCAR Cup Series is a much greater and more challenging jump up than seen in F1.

“Obviously, (four-time F1 champ) Max Verstappen is a once-in-a-generation talent, and yeah, it’s hard to say I’m going to be like him and have as successful a jump to the highest level as he did,” Zilisch told CBS Sports. “Obviously, I know the jump to the Cup Series is nothing easy and it’s going to be tough no matter what and no matter who you are.”

Zilisch, who has dominated the Xfinity Series this season with 10 wins in 32 starts for JR Motorsports, will jump next season to the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing, replacing Daniel Suarez, whose contract was not renewed and remains a free agent for 2026.

In a sense, Verstappen and Zilisch share a similar backstory. Verstappen came to F1 as a 17-year-old hotfoot from Belgium in 2015, won his first race the following season, and then won four consecutive championships from 2021 through last season. Even though he is currently third in the F1 standings, Verstappen still has a chance to claim title No. 5 this season.

Meanwhile, Zilisch, who grew up in NASCAR’s backyard in and around the Charlotte, North Carolina area, came to NASCAR also as a 17-year-old and in two seasons has quickly worked his way up through the ranks in the Truck and Xfinity Series.

It would not be too far of a reach – at least for now – for some to believe that Zilisch could become the Verstappen of NASCAR if his success continues once he is promoted to the Cup Series next season.

Zilisch said of Verstappen: “I feel that just the way he was brought up, it might be a little bit easier for him, and especially in F1, with how car-dependent it is. I feel it’s easier to rise to the occasion.

“(But) with NASCAR, all the cars are very even and the driver makes a really big difference in car feedback and what the car needs. I feel like it’s just a little bit tougher and it’s a much different jump.

“So I think it is going to be a bit of a harder jump than maybe a guy like Max Verstappen going to F1. But you know it’s definitely possible. And I get confidence from a guy like him who was able to do it at my age. I feel like there have been guys in the past who have made the jump and really struggled, but I just hope that I’m able to kind of adapt quicker, and I feel like my background and all the different cars (he’s driven) will help with that transition.”

Some racing fans, particularly F1 fans, may take exception to Zilisch’s comments, even chalking it up to a 19-year-old’s naivete. But Zilisch can back up his words in the same way Verstappen did by going out and proving just how good he really is. And we’ll get the first chance to see and experience just that next February in the season-opening Daytona 500.