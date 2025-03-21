mobile app bar

Fans Think of Starting a Crowdfund to Buy Max Verstappen’s $6.5 Million Old Private Jet: “I Got $2”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Qualifying Max Verstappen (NED) - Oracle Red Bull Racing - Red Bull RB20 - Honda RBPT Celebrating Pole Position on Qualify of Formula 1 Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix 2024

Qualifying Max Verstappen (NED) – Oracle Red Bull Racing – Red Bull RB20 – Honda RBPT Celebrating Pole Position on Qualify of Formula 1 Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Max Verstappen’s income in recent years has grown exponentially owing to his dominance in F1. Earning the highest salary on the current grid, the Dutchman has also been increasing his personal assets. Besides getting a new yacht of late, Verstappen also purchased — or rather upgraded to — a new private jet, making his Falcon 900EX redundant.

The four-time world champion’s decision spent up to $50 million in making this upgrade. One of the reasons behind this is the fact that the older-spec jet has higher maintenance costs and a lower fuel range.

Naturally, Verstappen‘s old jet will not be relegated to a warehouse. The Red Bull driver has now put it up on the market to get some value out of it. According to a keen-eyed fan on X (formerly Twitter), Verstappen’s Falcon 900EX is listed for a price of $6.5 million.

As soon as this post went viral, fans swarmed to the social media platform to playfully float the idea of putting up their own money in a crowdfund to buy the jet for the Verstappen fandom. One fan wrote, “I got $2,” whilst another said, “Together? I’m buying that mf for myself.”

Many fans had fun with this news to quip why they would want to buy this jet. One fan joked about if Verstappen throws in his sim rig as well in this deal, even though the jet doesn’t have it pre-installed. “Only if he is also leaving behind his sim rig on the plane.”

However, there were a few fans who explained the logic of how buying the jet won’t be a big deal but maintaining it would be a bigger hassle. Regardless, Verstappen would look to find a proper buyer for his old jet while he enjoys the new one.

What’s so good about Verstappen’s new private jet?

One of the biggest aspects where Verstappen’s new Falcon 8X has the legs over his previous jet is the mileage. The 27-year-old’s previous airliner had a meager range of 7,800 kilometers (4,846 miles) as compared to a staggering range of roughly 12,000 kilometers (7,456 miles) for the 8X.

Moreover, with the 24-race calendar extending into its second year of operation, the Dutchman’s entourage will expand. With his new jet, Verstappen has more cabin space and passenger seating.

Verstappen isn’t the only driver who owns a private jet, though. Two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso also owns a jet from the Falcon line. However, his 8C isn’t as impressive as the Red Bull driver’s.

This just goes to show the perks of being the highest-paid F1 driver and the most successful of his generation.

