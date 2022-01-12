“It could become really intense in the team”- Former Mercedes driver calls George Russell’s move to Silver Arrows a difficult decision as the risk is high

Ex Mercedes driver thinks that if George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are on the same pace it could get really intense for the team.

George Russell made his F1 debut in the 2019 season with the Williams team. In the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, Russell replaced Lewis Hamilton when the latter tested positive for COVID.

Russell delivered the perfect audition for the silver arrows by almost coming close to a win. He will now be replacing Valtteri Bottas, who is making a move to Alfa Romeo, and take a seat right next to Hamilton.

However, former Mercedes driver, Nico Rosberg described why signing Russell was a difficult decision. Rosberg has spent a lot of time with Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff. He believes that signing Russel involves a high risk for the team.

“I think that Bahrain race is what helps George most because Valtteri is a reference, he knows how Valtteri goes in qualifying with Lewis,” he said.

“and george russell takes the lead of the sakhir grand prix” 🥲 pic.twitter.com/WxIOVF8Tax — becca | (@formulabecca) January 12, 2021

“And George was right there with Valtteri straight away. If George is really on exactly the same pace as Lewis, it could become really intense in the team.”

“There are a lot of unknowns there, is George always going to back out, or is he going to get his elbows out? That’s just going to be so great to watch,” he added.

Nico Rosberg denied a comeback to Mercedes

Right before the Sakhir Grand Prix, Rosberg was given an opportunity to replace Lewis Hamilton who had tested Covid positive. But Rosberg denied the prospect.

The 2016 world champion said that he thought about it but decided to go against it. The reason that he gave was quite a realistic one.

“I certainly don’t have a chance to race more than three laps. My arms would stop working and my neck would fall between my legs. I don’t have those muscles anymore,” Rosberg said.

