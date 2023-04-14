“It Could Have Damaged His Career”: George Russell Explains How ‘Peak Lewis Hamilton’ Could Have Doomed Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is probably the fastest man in Formula 1 and currently dominates the entire grid. However, he took around six years to win his maiden championship. Still, he was only 24 back then.

Even though it seems Verstappen just got started, he has been in F1 for a long time and has evolved over the years. But since the beginning, he was seen as a rising talent, and Red Bull even thought of making him the youngest world champion, which they failed by a year.

📻 “Max Verstappen, YOU ARE THE WORLD CHAMPION!” https://t.co/XhZtQ3NL84 pic.twitter.com/4CNemV98qL — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 13, 2023

Red Bull groomed Verstappen to become the world champion and gave him chances when he was ready. That’s why Russell thinks a different career start could have doomed Verstappen’s career.

Lewis Hamilton would have destroyed Max Verstappen

George Russell pondering on the development of a driver claims that had Verstappen debuted at Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton, it could have damaged the Dutchman’s career.

“Max Verstappen obviously got his promotion after 18 months, but perhaps if he went into a team like Mercedes against Lewis Hamilton at the peak of his powers, it could have damaged his career,” said Russell.

That’s why seeing Verstappen’s development, Russell is glad that he is also on the same trajectory. The Mercedes star is grateful that people gave him the right advice at the right time in his career.

George Russell – Belgium 2021 pic.twitter.com/c5MgR5PccA — Tonto (@kamuiisthegoat) April 13, 2023

The championship is the ultimate target

Russell’s career is on a steady rise. The 25-year-old was promoted to Mercedes in 2021 and was seen as the right candidate to challenge Hamilton’s hegemony within Mercedes.

Though he has met the expectations and been on equal footing with his compatriot, Mercedes is no longer a dominant force. Therefore, Russell, while managing to beat Hamilton, is unable to vie for the championship.

But the goal is the silverware. The Mercedes star is patient to have his chance at the title someday. He claims no matter how many podiums and wins he takes home, they all will be redundant without a championship success.