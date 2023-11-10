“I Want to Win, Not Be Famous”: Red Bull’s Hidden Gem Reveals Why He Does Not Mind Adrian Newey Receiving All the Spotlight

Red Bull have dominated F1 for the past couple of seasons as they have won both Championships convincingly. While most of the credit for the same often goes to aero God Adrian Newey, there is one individual who rarely receives the credit he deserves. That individual is Red Bull’s technical director Pierre Waché, who now has a more important role on the side since Newey only devotes 50% of his time to the F1 project. However, even though Waché now has a more important role, he yet chooses to remain hidden.

As quoted by f1maximaal.nl, he simply stated, “I want to win, not be famous“. It is this reason why Waché has no problems remaining in the shadows of Newey despite arguably now having a more important role in the development of the car. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also credited the French engineer for his fantastic work ethic.

The Briton explained how Waché is taking more of the lead in designing Red Bull’s cars since Newey is growing older and is also handling projects other than F1. Horner then concluded his remark by explaining how brilliantly Waché and Newey have been working together.

As quoted by f1maimaal.nl, the 49-year-old said, “The relationship between the two men is strong. We have honestly never had such a strong engineering team. Adrian is now 65. He is still fit, healthy, and motivated, and I believe he is really enjoying having less pressure and responsibility in Formula 1“.

Adrian Newey spends only 50% of his time on Red Bull’s F1 project

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Adrian Newey interestingly revealed that he spends only 50% of his time on Red Bull’s F1 project. The 64-year-old explained how he has managed to help the technical team get to a situation where they are more than comfortable managing on their own.

As a result, Newey now has more time to work on some of Red Bull’s other projects such as the submarine. Newey is helping to design a submarine to fulfill the wishes of late Red Bull boss Dietrich Mateshitz. However, that’s not it as Newey also worked extensively to help design the Aston Martin Valkyrie, a limited-edition hybrid sports car.

Newey has been able to manage most of these projects for the simple reason that Red Bull’s F1 team finds themselves in a comfortable position at the moment. The Milton Keynes outfit have comfortably sealed both the Drivers’ as well as the Constructors’ Championships in the past two campaigns and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.