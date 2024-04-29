When the Only Way Michael Schumacher Could Defeat Sebastian Vettel Was via a Buggy

When Michael Schumacher came out of retirement in 2010, his primary aim was to help a newly formed Mercedes find its feet in F1. Defeating a dominant Red Bull team was not Mercedes’ aim, and there was no way Schumacher could get the better of Sebastian Vettel on the track. Unable to overtake Vettel during a Grand Prix race, Schumacher joked about out-pacing the Red Bull driver on a different mode of transport.

Ahead of the 2011 Canadian GP, the drivers took to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve track to get a feel of the surface, as is tradition. Championship leader Sebastian Vettel opted to go around the track with his team on foot but Schumacher chose to ride a buggy. Schumacher, who knew he could never defeat his young compatriot on the track, went ahead of him and said,

“At least I can overtake you once this weekend.”

A humored Vettel shook Vettel’s hand and replied,

“Let’s keep it that way.”

Vettel and Schumacher shared a brief time in the paddock together and were on opposing teams throughout. Still, they share a close friendship, largely due to Vettel idolizing the seven-time world champion and the latter playing a significant role in mentoring him on his journey to becoming an F1 driver.

Even outside of F1, the German drivers hung out with each other. Their families would even meet up for vacations and dinners, allowing their bond to grow stronger. As such, when news of Schumacher’s tragic accident in 2013 broke out, Vettel was heartbroken, especially because of their final conversation before.

Sebastian Vettel’s emotional conversation with Schumacher

Since suffering a near-fatal accident while skiing in France in 2013, Schumacher has been under intense care and hasn’t made a public appearance. Speaking to a German channel (quoted by Mirror), Vettel admitted it was difficult for him to see what Schumacher went through.

Vettel revealed what his last conversation with the former Ferrari driver was about. It was particularly emotional because Vettel shared huge news about his personal life with his mentor and idol.

“The first thoughts immediately went to the last conversation we had together, and that couldn’t be more positive. I told him that I was going to be a father and what was coming for us.”

In hindsight, the former Red Bull driver feels happy that he was able to share the news with Schumacher. Getting to know each other more and more before the accident, Vettel claimed they understood they had more in common than just racing. However, with life in general revolving around the racing realm, Vettel continues to miss his friend.