Pierre Gasly Explains Max Verstappen is Very Smart While Interpreting the Rules

Max Verstappen is different from every other driver on the grid. It’s not just that he is better than most, but also that he takes a different, rather aggressive approach while battling it out on the track, and more often than not, things work in his favor. Pierre Gasly knows why.

At 28 years old, Gasly knows well how Verstappen used to drive during his younger days in karting. He grew up going wheel-to-wheel with the Dutchman, and even then, he recalled ‘ending up on the grass’ on several occasions. It wasn’t because Verstappen was dirty, but that he knew how to play with the rules.

“I think we can all see, everyone who drove him in motorsport, that it was the same,” Gasly said, suggesting that even the likes of Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, and all those in a similar age bracket would back him up.

“He is also very smart at using the rules and goes to extremes. And when you fight for a world championship, you also expect that from a man like him,” he added.

Verstappen Norris Incredible scenes at the Red Bull Ring #F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/YvD0dg2TUH — Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2024

Verstappen is known for taking extreme measures to defend or attack, something that the F1 community saw plentiful during his 2021 battle with Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen was not afraid the push the track limits or push Hamilton off the track, even when it would land him a penalty.

The Red Bull driver knew how to work around the penalties too, and many times, they wouldn’t affect his races whatsoever. That is the risk Verstappen was always willing to take, and that is why he is a three-time World Champion today.

Even in 2024, Verstappen’s battles with Lando Norris saw him make several gutsy moves, which often led to heated exchanges with the McLaren driver.

It is a driving style that Verstappen both loves and embraces. Despite criticism from some who label him as ‘overly aggressive,’ he has made it clear that he has no intention of changing his approach.