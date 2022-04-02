“It didn’t need more” – Pierre Gasly joins his fellow drivers to call out Netflix’s Drive to Survive authenticity

Pierre Gasly that it is clearly visible that some parts of the Drive to Survive are “made up” and has called Netflix about it.

Several people have questioned the authenticity of Netflix’s F1 docu-series Drive to Survive. Last year, Max Verstappen refused to take part in the show. He said that the show creates fake rivalries for the screen.

This year, after Netflix released the fourth season of the show, McLaren’s Lando Norris also pointed out that the portrayal of his relationship with his teammate Daniel Ricciardo is not accurate.

The concerns over the authenticity led the F1 to take part in talks with Netflix. Formula 1 wants to ensure that the stories are told correctly in the future.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton shares his desire of being a musician or scientist if he would had not been an F1 driver

Pierre Gasly agrees that no one wants to be portrayed differently

Gasly feels that his portrayal in the show is kind of normal. He wants this to be reflected throughout the paddock. He said it was difficult to speak on behalf of other drivers and their opinions.

“I haven’t seen the whole series, so I haven’t seen like [more than] pretty much the first two episodes,” the AlphaTauri driver said.

hanging with @PierreGASLY in L.A. ✌️ see how Pierre spent his pre-season from training in @redbull‘s High-Performance Centre to exploring California 👌 full video 👉 https://t.co/vUVEcTdA7R pic.twitter.com/CLiqHg5X8W — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) April 2, 2022

“You can clearly see that some scenes are kind of made up for the show. It’s difficult to speak for the drivers, I’m not in their position.

“I don’t know how they [Netflix] get on with other guys. I think on our side with Yuki [Tsunoda], which is what I can compare, it was kind of normal.

“But obviously as a driver, you don’t want to be portrayed differently than the person you are in reality. I think that’s the main thing that we ask for.”

While Gasly added that he is “happy” to keep his place on the show, he will do it on the condition of “as long as it kind of reflects who we are personally”.

Also Read: Former World Champion believes Max Verstappen is naturally gifted but still Lewis Hamilton has more edge over him