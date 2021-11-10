F1

“I wanted to cut all ties with Mercedes”: Valtteri Bottas reveals the reason why chose to join Alfa Romeo instead of Williams for 2022

"I wanted to cut all ties with Mercedes": Valtteri Bottas reveals the reason why chose to join Alfa Romeo instead of Williams for 2022
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Was never worried one bit about Dave's form": Aaron Finch exclaims David Warner's form was never a concern ahead of semi-final clash vs Pakistan
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I wanted to cut all ties with Mercedes": Valtteri Bottas reveals the reason why chose to join Alfa Romeo instead of Williams for 2022
“I wanted to cut all ties with Mercedes”: Valtteri Bottas reveals the reason why chose to join Alfa Romeo instead of Williams for 2022

Valtteri Bottas says he made the decision to join Alfa Romeo for 2022 because he…