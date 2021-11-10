“Red Bull have a clearer opportunity to rely on Sergio Perez” – Timo Glock feels Mercedes should have announced Valtteri Bottas to Alfa Romeo after end of season

“Red Bull have a clearer opportunity to rely on Sergio Perez” – Timo Glock believes Valtteri Bottas is not motivated enough to help Lewis Hamilton in his quest to beat Max Verstappen for the world title.

Valtteri Bottas lost his Mexican GP pole position lead to Max Verstappen within a few seconds of the race start on Sunday. He then went on to spin after a light collision with Daniel Ricciardo, ruining his race for good.

But more crucially, he turned out to be little help to Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton in their title fight vs Red Bull and Max Verstappen. The Finn claimed the fastest lap of the race at the end to prevent Verstappen from winning the bonus point, that’s all.

All this has led former Toyota driver Timo Glock to suggest that Bottas has lost motivation to help his team, considering his move to Alfa Romeo next season has already been announced.

“Lewis Hamilton has a good car, sure, but it’s not good enough to beat the Red Bull and Max.

“The problem with Mercedes, I feel, is Valtteri Bottas no longer has the motivation to continue to give Lewis his full support.

“That was obvious to me. Of course, that’s always easy to say from the outside.

“But I think Mercedes discussed the strategy relatively clearly in advance and went through countless scenarios regarding the start.

“In that case, Valtteri concentrated more on Lewis, which I didn’t understand. I think his task was clearly to do everything against Max to pave the way for Lewis to be in front in turn one. That didn’t work at all.

“I find it hard to believe Mercedes can still rely on Valtteri. Red Bull have a clearer opportunity to rely on Sergio Perez. He has shown that. He drove his heart out to be able to help at the front and take the points away from Lewis.”

