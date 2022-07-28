F1

“It hurt Sebastian Vettel so much”: 4-time World Champion’s father reveals what made his legendary son quit Formula 1

"It hurt Sebastian Vettel so much": 4-time World Champion's father reveals what made his legendary son quit Formula 1
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
Billionaire LeBron James’ post, hyping son Bryce James ‘earning’ his stripes with no mention of Bronny
Next Article
Michael Jordan spent around $10,000 on the security guard who ‘shrugged’ on him after beating him
F1 Latest News
"It hurt Sebastian Vettel so much": 4-time World Champion's father reveals what made his legendary son quit Formula 1
“It hurt Sebastian Vettel so much”: 4-time World Champion’s father reveals what made his legendary son quit Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel joined Aston Martin in 2021 in a move that some saw as a…