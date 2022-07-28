“I think very highly of him” – Sebastian Vettel reveals the driver who can replace him at Aston Martin in 2023

Sebastian Vettel has recommended Mick Schumacher as his replacement at Aston Martin after he retires from the Sport.

Sebastian Vettel will be retiring from F1 after 15 years in the sport. The 4-time World Champion will retire from F1 at the end of the 2022 season.

Vettel confirmed the announcement on his Instagram page that he created earlier that day. And this leaves Aston Martin searching for a suitable driver to fill the void left by him.

The German had confirmed with his team a day prior to his announcement. He told his team CEO Lawrence Stroll who decided to respect his decision to leave the sport to spell more time with his family.

Seb has a contract with Aston Martin till the end of the 2022 season. And he has suggested Haas’s Mick Schumacher as an ideal replacement for him. But the decision will be taken.

Vettel said, “Well, obviously, I spoke to Lawrence yesterday and told him that I’m not going to continue. We did have a very, very brief chat about what might be next.”

“I do have my opinion. I think very highly of Mick. I’m not entirely objective because I’m very close to him. But I do think he’s a great driver and is a learner.”

Mick has not commented on this decision. Aston Martin has a pool of talented and experienced drivers to choose between. But in the end, the team will have to make that decision which is expected by the end of the summer break.

Mick Schumacher on his relationship with Sebastian Vettel

Mick Schumacher is in a lot of ways Sebastian Vettel’s Godson in the F1 grid. Vettel is an admirer of the young German driver and has been supportive throughout his journey in F1.

Sebastian was a fan and was inspired by Mick’s father Michael Schumacher. Micheal, one of F1’s greatest drivers mentored Vettel during his Red Bull days.

Mick said, “He’s just somebody that I’m able to talk to in my own language. He’s going to be super, super missed by everybody, but especially by me.”

Seb has claimed that he wished to emulate Micheal’s role in Mick’s career. Mick has often quoted Sebastians’ role as that of a mentor. He thanked the German in a post shared by the Haas driver.

Mick is contracted to Haas until the end of the 2022 season. If he wishes to join Aston, he will have to sever ties with Ferrari’s Driver Academy, which he joined in 2015.

Mick stands P15 in the driver’s standings. If he wishes to move to Aston, he will have to consistently perform and compete in the F1 midfield. This will be crucial as Aston Martin seeks a revival in F1.

