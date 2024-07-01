“It Hurts a Little Bit”: Oscar Piastri Remains Bittersweet About Race Result Despite Unexpected Podium

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris’ shunt in Austria gave way to George Russell winning the Grand Prix. In second place was Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri, who despite his fourth F1 podium finish, was expecting a lot more from himself.

Piastri was P3 when Norris and Verstappen tumbled down the order but he soon overtook Carlos Sainz to take P2. Only Russell was ahead with a gap of just under three seconds and considering how fast McLaren’s car was in Spielberg, Piastri was in a good position to win the race.

Russell, however, held on. He brought home to W15 to win his second-ever F1 race and Mercedes’ first since Brazil 2022 (also won by him). What Piastri sees, on the other hand, is a missed opportunity.

In the post-race press conference, the Aussie driver said, “I know it’s only my fourth podium in F1, but, yeah, so close to a win, it hurts a little bit, but really good points, obviously. I think the second half of the race we were coming on pretty strong, and happy with another podium.”

Piastri‘s only P1 finish to date came in Qatar last season when he won the Sprint race. He is yet to win a Grand Prix in F1, but as McLaren continues to develop, his chances of breaking that duck grow higher.

Oscar Piastri looks to get closer to Lando Norris

Coming into the Austrian GP weekend, Piastri insisted that he is in the mix, despite what appears to be a Norris-dominated McLaren season. The Briton has got most of the headlines, thanks to his regular podium finishes and maiden race win (in Miami). But Piastri isn’t too far behind.

Thanks to all the Papaya crew for their graft and all the fans for your support. 25 points in the bank. — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) June 30, 2024

Piastri’s P2 in Spielberg takes him to 112 points, 44 behind Norris, who didn’t score any on Sunday. Heading to Silverstone, the papaya outfit remains a favorite to win, and along with it, the Aussie will be fancying his chances.

Norris won his first Grand Prix earlier this year at the 110th time of asking. But, if Piastri manages to do that before the season ends, he will achieve the feat much quicker than the 24-year-old.