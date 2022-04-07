“I think the old track layout would have suited us better” – Charles Leclerc thinks the changed track layout of the Albert Park might be a disadvantage for Ferrari

Several changes have been made to the Albert Park and Charles Leclerc thinks this could be a disadvantage for Ferrari.

Since the last time that F1 raced in Australia in 2019, a number of changes have been made to the track layout. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fears that the changes might come as a disadvantage for the team.

The changes made to the track will increase the overlapping opportunities at the track. The track has been resurfaced for the first time since the tarmac was originally set in 1995.

This weekend, F1 is going to race in Australia and looking at the changes made to the track, Leclerc said, “I think the old track layout would have suited us better.”

“But it is the way it is now, we will try to maximise everything this weekend as always. Hopefully, Imola will suit us a bit better.”

Charles Leclerc thinks anything is possible

The changes at the Albert Park circuit include the widening of the opening corner of the track by 2.5 metres. Turn 3, which is one of the main overtaking spots has been widened by 4 metres and re-profiling work has been done to increase positive camber.

Furthermore, turn 6 has been widened by 7.5 metres. Turns 9/10 have been converted into a new straight by the removal of the chicane. Due to this, a fourth DRS zone will be used between Turns 8 and 9.

Turn 11 has also been widened by three metres with a more positive camber added, meaning it could be a prime overtaking opportunity during the race. In addition to this, the second-to-last corner has also been widened on the inside.

Moreover, the pit lane has also been broadened by two metres and the pit wall now sits at the edge of the track. The speed limit in the pit lane has also been increased from 60km/h to 80km/h.

Talking about the changes, the Monegasque driver said, “Overall I think the track characteristics are not fitting very well for us. But everything is to play for. I still think we will be in the mix. It will still be very close, it’s not like it’s going to be a big gap. If we do the perfect weekend, anything is possible.”

