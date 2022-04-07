F1

“I think the old track layout would have suited us better” – Charles Leclerc thinks the changed track layout of the Albert Park might be a disadvantage for Ferrari

"I think the old track layout would have suited us better" - Charles Leclerc thinks the changed track layout of the Albert Park might be a disadvantage for Ferrari
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
“Kevin Durant is not an easy matchup for anybody at any moment on the court”: Bam Adebayo reasons why the Nets superstar is the toughest person he had to guard
Next Article
KL Rahul vs Delhi Capitals stats and last 5 innings list: KL Rahul vs Mustafizur Rahman IPL records
F1 Latest News
"I think the old track layout would have suited us better" - Charles Leclerc thinks the changed track layout of the Albert Park might be a disadvantage for Ferrari
“I think the old track layout would have suited us better” – Charles Leclerc thinks the changed track layout of the Albert Park might be a disadvantage for Ferrari

Several changes have been made to the Albert Park and Charles Leclerc thinks this could…