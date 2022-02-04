“It is always about the teamwork”: NFL superstar Tom Brady wishes all the best to Sebastian Vettel and Aston Martin ahead of AMR21 reveal as he helps to launch the new age car

Aston Martin congratulates the American football icon Tom Brady after he announced his retirement from the sports world

After a twenty-two years journey starting as a Quarterback with New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady departs the American Football world. Seven times Super Bowl winner was greeted with love and respect by Formula 1 teams.

He is a fan of Aston Martin. Not only did he sign an endorsement deal with them in 2017, but he is also close with the Stroll family.

A close bond with the team and crew

Alongside Daniel Craig, he was a surprise guest during the presentation of AMR21, Aston Martin’s car for F1 2021.

“Hi Lance (Stroll) and Seb (Vettel). Looks like your car is here, and it looks great. AMR21 looks great!” Brady reveals in the video. It’s always about teamwork.”

A message that stands as true today as it did in 2021. Thanks for helping us to launch the AMR21 and continuing to be an inspiration to so many. Enjoy your retirement, @TomBrady 💚 pic.twitter.com/fJRb8KPubW — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 2, 2022

“So congratulations to Lawrence on the incredible team you put in. You always have to do that, teamwork, we all know it, and I can’t wait to see what we have for 2021.

“It’s great Aston Martin is back in Formula 1, I’ll support you for every step you take with these two great drivers. I hope you succeed. Good luck beat them!”

Happy Retirement Tom Brady

The Gaydon-based team congratulated Tom Terrific on an illustrious career and also wished him all the best for his life after retirement. We hope to see Brady on the grid again this year with the new regulation changes supporting Aston Martin yet again.

