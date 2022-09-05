“It is easy to criticise” – Mattia Binotto hits back at Nico Rosberg for insulting Ferrari’s pitstop

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto defended his team after Nico Rosberg commented that even F2/F3 teams are better at pit stops than the Maranello team.

Ferrari came up with new pitlane dramas at the Dutch GP which saw the team lose its chances of scoring good points yet again. Nico Rosberg did not hold back while commenting on the team and said that even F2/F3 are better at pitstops than the Maranello-based team.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto defended his team while hitting back at Rosberg and said that it is easy to criticise.

In the opening stages of the race, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz had been battling with Lewis Hamilton when he was called in to box. The Maranello squad made a blunder by failing to have all the tyres ready for the Spaniard thus ruining his race.

He was later handed a five-second penalty for an unsafe release in front of Fernando Alonso in the pitlane.

The team met with a lot of criticism for their management and Rosberg went on to even say that the team needs to start making personnel changes.

Mattia Binotto says, “It is so easy to speak when you are outside”

The Ferrari boss was left unimpressed by the comments of the former F1 champion. He said that it is easy to criticise when you are outside of the paddock.

“We will not change people: that is my answer to Rosberg,” said Binotto hitting back at the German driver.

🎙| Nico Rosberg: “Even F2 or F3 teams make better strategies and pit stops than Ferrari. They really need to start making some changes.” Binotto’s response: “It is so easy to criticise when you are outside. But we will not change people. We have got great people.” — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) September 5, 2022

Furthermore, the Italian defended his team saying that he has got a great team of people and he has no doubt about that.

He explained that it takes years of work for all the teams to get to the front and there is no reason why that should be any different in the case of Ferrari.

