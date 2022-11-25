“Wait, did I drink something?”: Charles Leclerc after looking back at his pre-season’s predictions for 2022

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco walks off the track after the qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 season start couldn’t have been better for Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque won two out of the season’s first three races and had a comprehensive lead in the standings.

However, soon everything came spiralling down. Ferrari had some reliability issues and made some strategic blunders which made both Ferrari drivers- Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, lose truckload points.

This predicament of Ferrari allowed Red Bull and Max Verstappen to wrap up both titles even forty days before the season ended. It also mirrored Ferrari in that they have massive work to do before they can genuinely contest for the title.

Charles Leclerc embarrassed by his prediction

Every year, F1 takes predictions of the season by drivers. Those answers are then revealed at the end of the season, and some answers left Lecerlc embarrassed.

“Wait, did I drink something before doing these predictions?” said Leclerc in the season-end video by F1. Leclerc then revealed a prediction that showed clear pain in his eyes: “I will be celebrating in Abu Dhabi because I had a great season.”

Leclerc also thought he made very boring predictions for the 2022 season. The Monegasque then vowed to up his game ahead of the 2023 season. Let’s wait to see what he’ll predict in a couple of months’ time.

[2:03] Charles: “I will be celebrating in Abu Dhabi because I had a great season…” PAIN 😭https://t.co/Bj37TBEwzd pic.twitter.com/2OdO7ckQFS — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) November 25, 2022

Ferrari star got something right

Leclerc, in his predictions, wrote that he sees himself finishing in the top 3 of the drivers’ championship. Which, he was indeed successful, as he got the runner-up spot.

He had to work hard till the end to cement his P2 in the standings. Leclerc and Sergio Perez were equal on points ahead of the season’s last race.

Thus, the Monegasque was required to beat his Red Bull rival in Abu Dhabi. In the end, he managed to beat him by a second difference, as the battle went on till the end of the wire.

Next season, Leclerc would be aspiring to win the championship in 2023. Nothing below this would satisfy Ferrari and him. But seeing the dominance of Red Bull and a likely comeback of Mercedes would be a big challenge for the Italian outfit.

