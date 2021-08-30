“It is not Afghanistan”– Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone agrees with Lewis Hamilton by calling Belgian GP farcical

“It is not Afghanistan”– Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone claims that he wouldn’t have abandoned the race if he was under the charge.

FIA and formula 1’s handling of the Belgian Grand Prix have been heavily scrutinized, and Bernie Ecclestone has also joined the camp of dropping his criticism.

According to him, he wouldn’t have abandoned the race at his own discretion and would have taken the advice of all 20 drivers; additionally, he mentions that F1 races happened in more severe conditions under his charge.

‘I would have said at 3pm when the race was due to start, let’s try again at 4pm or 4.30pm. It doesn’t look as if conditions will improve but I don’t know. But regardless of what’s happening it will start then,’ said Ecclestone to Sportsmail.

‘If you want to race fine; if not, fine. Nobody could put a pistol to anyone’s head. It was up to them. If I was at the back of the grid, I might decide it’s not worth the risk because it’s bloody dangerous out there.

‘If I wanted to score points for the team and for myself, I might think I wanted to go ahead. People make their own minds up, and it is not Afghanistan. We have raced in worse conditions than that and not called off the race.’

Hardly agree with Lewis Hamilton, but this time I do

Lewis Hamilton, after the race, accused F1 of choosing their commercial interests over everyone, and on this, Ecclestone, who boasts that he hardly agrees with the Briton, says he is right.

‘I agree with Lewis. I don’t always but on this he was right,’ he concluded. The event lasted for over four hours, but not even a shred of racing happened, but Max Verstappen, in the end, was awarded the win.