“It is not something I have focused on”– Lewis Hamilton says he expected no apology from FIA anyway

Lewis Hamilton says he expected no apology coming from the FIA in the report, but he is glad that the verdict termed it a ‘human error’.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix still scares the officials of F1 and FIA, as a significant section of fans still doesn’t miss to mention it. The pressure on the governing body prompted an investigation.

And the report of that investigation got released last weekend, admitting there was human error in the officiating decisions. The report claimed that it finds the championship title going to Max Verstappen as valid.

Now, Hamilton has spoken about the report. The Briton claims that he will read the report soon. When asked about his reaction, he admits that he expected no apology but is glad that they have accepted that there was a human error.

“Look, I wasn’t expecting an apology and it is not something I have focused on,” said Hamilton as per SkySports. “We know that is the way it is, and that was probably not going to happen.”

“But at least there is that transparency, and it has been called a human error and that is a positive step. We cannot go back unfortunately and change the past so I just look at what I can do now.”

Mercedes has closed the chapter

For the Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, acknowledging an error was important. Therefore, now he claims that his team is now ready to close the chapter and move ahead.

“You can read it either way, but, for us, there are the words that say ‘human error’ and the acknowledgement of that is very important and now we close the chapter,” said Wolff.

Wolff further claims that he hasn’t thought about Abu Dhabi GP 2021 ever since discovering that his team is not competitive enough this year.

Lewis Hamilton saving grace for Mercedes in Bahrain

Mercedes stepped into the Bahrain Grand Prix race with zero prospects. Starting the race from row three, much was not expected from Mercedes. But a composed level of racing kept Hamilton at P5 for most of the race.

👏👏 ‘LET’S GO! LET’S GO!’ 👏👏 Have you ever seen @LewisHamilton as excited for a P3 finish as last night! We’ve got a long way to go, but we can build on this. 👊pic.twitter.com/DHjvXCLBXC — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 21, 2022

Luckily, he got into the podium when both Red Bull retired due to some technical failures. Undoubtedly, the Briton’s drive was a saving grace for Mercedes, which could have been embarrassing.

