F1

“It is not something I have focused on”– Lewis Hamilton says he expected no apology from FIA anyway

"It is not something I have focused on"– Lewis Hamilton says he expected no apology from FIA anyway
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"He told me it’s never too late to change your mind!”: Let us look back at the last win of one of the greatest Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna on his 62nd Birthday
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"It is not something I have focused on"– Lewis Hamilton says he expected no apology from FIA anyway
“It is not something I have focused on”– Lewis Hamilton says he expected no apology from FIA anyway

Lewis Hamilton says he expected no apology coming from the FIA in the report, but…