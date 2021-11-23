“It is pretty unfair”: Oscar Piastri shares his opinion on Guanyu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo signing and the subsequent criticism he is facing online

Oscar Piastri has spoken out in support of Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou as the latter faces criticism online after signing as Alfa Romeo’s new driver for 2022.

Piastri’s name was thrown around quite a bit, being in the running for filling Alfa Romeo’s second seat alongside Valtteri Bottas for the 2022 F1 season. However, it was fellow F2 driver Guanyu Zhou who ultimately signed with the Swiss team.

Antonio Giovinazzi, the outgoing Alfa Romeo driver took to social media to spread his message which said Formula 1 can be ‘ruthless’ especially when it is ‘money’ that ‘rules’.

Ever since it was announced that Zhou was confirmed as the next driver for Alfa Romeo, the Chinese driver was subjected to widespread criticism and negativity on social media. The tag of ‘pay driver’ was used relentlessly.

Now, Oscar Piastri has come out in support of fellow driver Guanyu Zhou.

“Obviously he’s copped quite a bit of negativity on social media and stuff, and I think most of it is pretty unfair, to be honest.”

While Piastri agreed that Zhou does have some significant ‘financial backing’, the soon-to-be first full-time Chinese F1 driver is not performing ‘poorly’

Zhou’s performance in F2 backs his selection

At the moment, Zhou is second in the F2 championship behind Oscar Piastri. He has the same number of wins as Piastri and has even led the championship at one point.

With just two rounds remaining in the current F2 season, Piastri and Zhou are separated by 36 points. Piastri is of the opinion that the next year will prove to be a challenge for Zhou as his teammate will be the experienced Valtteri Bottas.

Piastri thinks that Zhou will do “a pretty good job” and is excited to see him in the Alfa Romeo seat competing with the others.

Both the drivers belong to the Alpine Driver Academy and Piastri will be playing the duty of reserve driver for 2022.

