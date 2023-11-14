HomeSearch

“It Is Very Easy to Talk”: Fernando Alonso Points Where Ferrari and McLaren Went Wrong as Aston Martin Prevailed

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published November 14, 2023

“It Is Very Easy to Talk”: Fernando Alonso Points Where Ferrari and McLaren Went Wrong as Aston Martin Prevailed

Credits: Imago

Fernando Alonso has often been termed as one of the unluckiest drivers on the grid, owing to his career decisions. His moves to Ferrari and McLaren have been etched into the history books as complete train wrecks. However, in a recent feature for GQ, the Spaniard revealed how Aston Martin succeeded when the likes of the mighty Scuderia and McLaren failed.

The Oviedo native started by charting his disastrous stints after his glorious championship-winning years with Renault. “When I was at Renault, signing for Ferrari was the logical decision, although, in retrospect, it seems that you made a mistake. Then, when I went to McLaren-Honda, it turned out much worse than we expected.” 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1_naija/status/1692469854664544356?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Alonso highlighted the complete disregard for reality in the F1 paddock, which is prevalent even today. “But I remember that all the comments that year said that Honda had a great advantage because it was new and had all the information about hybrid engines. The nonsense that has always been said and the total ignorance that everyone has when they think about Formula 1,” he added.

His move to Aston Martin and the subsequent success acts as a testament to this, according to Alonso. “Last year, no one would have come to Aston Martin, but conditions sometimes happen one way or another, and no one has a crystal ball. After the fact, it is very easy to talk, but you have to be very lucky in the decisions you make. This time, it went well; other times, it went wrong.”

Despite a problem-riddled Aston Martin run, Fernando Alonso feels nothing but love at Silverstone

After a sensational start to the season, the Silverstone-based team has fallen off of their pedestal. Ever since the ‘flexi-wing‘ ban by the FIA, the team has surprisingly lost any advantage they had over their rivals. Consequently, they’ve fallen back into the midfield of the grid.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/there_is_no_if/status/1691747917323727059?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As gut-wrenching as it would be for Alonso, who has lost any hopes of bagging his 33rd win this year, he doesn’t fell put off by the project. He explained, “At Aston Martin, it is true that from the first day, being a new project in which everything is just beginning, they welcomed me as if I were a bit of a leader of the project on the track and I feel very loved.” 

With two more races to go before the 2023 season comes to an end, can Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin end it on a high?

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal