F1

“It makes us look worse” – Lando Norris reveals how McLaren lost to Ferrari in the constructors’ championship

"It makes us look worse" - Lando Norris reveals how McLaren lost to Ferrari in the constructors' championship
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"He gives his everything for Red Bull": Sergio Perez talks about Christian Horner's dedication towards Red Bull's success
Next Article
“The Minister of Defence” - Red Bull pay a magnanimous tribute to Sergio Perez for his heroics versus Lewis Hamilton at Abu Dhabi
F1 Latest News
“The Minister of Defence” - Red Bull pay a magnanimous tribute to Sergio Perez for his heroics versus Lewis Hamilton at Abu Dhabi
“The Minister of Defence” – Red Bull pay a magnanimous tribute to Sergio Perez for his heroics versus Lewis Hamilton at Abu Dhabi

“The Minister of Defence” – Red Bull boss Christian Horner and Max Verstappen pay a…