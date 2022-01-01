“He gives his everything for Red Bull”: Sergio Perez talks about Christian Horner’s dedication towards Red Bull’s success

Sergio Perez praises Christian Horner’s dedication to Red Bull and says their success means ‘everything’ to him.

Horner has been a massive figure in guiding Red Bull to success in their F1 history. The Brit helped his team challenge Mercedes for the Constructors’ title in 2021, something which no team has been able to do in the turbo-hybrid era.

He also played a significant role in guiding Max Verstappen to his first World Title last year, ending Lewis Hamilton’s dominance in the sport. Off-track, he’s shown everyone that he is willing to help his team in whatever way he can.

Also read: Red Bull and Honda will continue working with each other until at least 2025

Throughout the 2021 season, Horner was involved in an intense rivalry with his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff. Both team bosses gave their everything to fight for their team’s best interests.

In certain instances, they directly traded insults which fueled the animosity between the teams.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez shared his thoughts on the feud between Horner and Wolff. The Mexican driver believes that the feelings shown by the two were real but depended a lot on their situation.

“Well, I think it’s a lot the situation we were in.” said Perez.

Christian Horner is exceptionally passionate towards Red Bull, says Sergio Perez

Perez said that he does not know how Toto Wolff behaves off track. However, he lauded his boss, Horner’s dedication towards Red Bull, and said it meant ‘everything to him’.

“They are our main competitors. I don’t know for Toto, I don’t know how he’s at work and so on.” said the 31-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Horner (@christianhorner)

“But just speaking for Christian, Red Bull Racing, it’s his life. It’s everything. He gives everything for it. He gets very passionate and I think it’s great to see.”

“The sport is great to see drivers with character. It’s great to see team bosses with character. It’s part of the sport at the end of the day.” Perez concluded.

Perez extended his contract with Red Bull last year and will spend 2022 driving for the Milton-Keynes based outfit. He finished 4th in 2021, with 190 points to his name.

Also read: Jackie Stewart in awe of the extraordinary 2021 title battle ensued between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton