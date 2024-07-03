Adidas Reportedly Axes National Pride While Signing Alleged $10.7 Million Apparel Deal with Mercedes

Adidas is making its foray into the world of F1 as they have reportedly signed a deal with Mercedes to become its new clothing partner. An official statement from either side is yet to come, as the German brand gets set to potentially replace Puma as the team’s kit-sponsor. Adidas will also end its association with the German National soccer team, which has been met with widespread criticism from people in the country.

BILD reports that the deal between Mercedes and Adidas is done, and it will come into effect from 2025 onwards. The exact amount remains unknown, but reports state that the figure will be as much as $10.7 million year. Adidas has already started working on the same, and presented the Brackley-based outfit with the first designs for its new shirts.

The #Mercedes #F1 team is set to switch team clothing partner next year as it moves to #Adidas, @Motorsport.com has learned Read more https://t.co/JcpyHvtrzB — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) July 2, 2024

Adidas has been sponsoring the German soccer team’s jersey since 1954, and it being a German brand is a matter of pride for both. However, their deal runs out in 2027 which is why Adidas wants to start working with another high-profile team before. Mercedes may be based out of Brackley in the UK, but the company is German which is why it is its preferred choice.

As for the German soccer team, they will wear kits manufactured by another brand for the first time in their history. They could sign up with Puma (also a brand with German origins) who have been sponsoring Mercedes since 2012. But with Adidas coming in, Puma will depart and a deal with Die Mannschaft could be on the cards.

Is Lewis Hamilton a reason behind the Puma-Mercedes split?

Puma isn’t the only brand that will leave Mercedes after 2024. Tommy Hilfiger too, will part ways with the Silver Arrows and as per certain reports, Lewis Hamilton is the reason behind this exit.

Hamilton is leaving for Ferrari next year, and he leaves behind a hole at Mercedes – not just in a sporting sense. He is a huge fashionista, something Tommy Hilfiger relied on for its promotions. But with the Briton not in Mercedes anymore, they will take their trade elsewhere. Puma too, could be leaving for similar reasons on paper, but there has been no confirmation regarding the same.

The deal between Adidas and Mercedes could strictly be influenced by finances. As the German stable looks to make strides on the track with a bigger cash injection.

On the other hand, with Adidas, Mercedes will continue its tradition of being associated with a German organization, as will the former.