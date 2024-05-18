It Might Be Time for Logan Sargeant to Pack His F1 Bags, Even His Biggest Defender Loses Hope

Logan Sargeant’s F1 career hasn’t gone according to plan so far. His rookie season was vastly underwhelming, but Williams’ team Principal James Vowles gave him the benefit of the doubt and offered him another chance in 2024. Unfortunately for the American driver, his performances haven’t improved, and Vowles too, has seemingly given up on his future.

Vowles did not sugarcoat while revealing his plans for Williams’ future. Alex Albon’s 2023 performances have helped him earn the trust of the British boss. But, the same can’t be said about Sargeant.

As quoted by The Athletic,

“We’ve had a direct conversation, it’s a very hard conversation when you do it. But the simple matter of fact is, he is at risk.”

Vowles, who has backed Sargeant in the past, then went on to talk about how he wants his driver line-up for 2025 and beyond to be sorted. Contrary to what he said earlier this year, Vowles is accelerating the decision-making process now. He expects his team to come up with “potential news” in the coming weeks.

This is a sign that Sargeant‘s days at the Grove-based outfit are numbered. And once he does end up vacating the seat of the iconic British team, finding suitors will be incredibly difficult.

On the other hand, Vowles has the headache of choosing a long-term lineup with stability, in his bid to take Williams towards the front of the pack again.

Who can Logan Sargeant be replaced with?

Sargeant’s time with Williams has been rather forgettable. Unless he miraculously puts in some great performances in the coming weeks, there won’t be any talking points for the Fort Lauderdale native to look back on.

As such, replacing him shouldn’t be as difficult for Vowles, who is getting the chance to sign a Mercedes-backed prodigy in Kimi Antonelli. At just 17, he is already touted to a be top driver in the pinnacle of motorsports. And Mercedes want him to develop through Williams.

Toto Wolff’s idea is to have Antonelli drive for Williams for one or two seasons. With the experience he garners from the team, he can then steer Mercedes to glory.

Vowles, however, mentioned that he wants to lock in his lineup until 2027. Because of that, he would be apprehensive about acting just as a feeder team to Mercedes. On the other hand, since they are the Silver Arrows’ customer team and are struggling financially, they could be forced into signing Antonelli.