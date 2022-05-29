“It must be a blessing to be a Real Madrid fan”- Fernando Alonso arrives to the Monaco GP paddock sporting the jersey of the 2022 UEFA Champions League winners

Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso arrived to the F1 paddock ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix wearing a Real Madrid jersey.

Real Madrid made history last night after they won their 14th European Title. The Spanish giants defeated Liverpool 1-0 in Paris, courtesy of a 59th minute Vinicius Junior goal.

Coming into the fixture, most people gave Real little chance of defeating a Liverpool side that was considered too good for them. However, a resilient performance from the team and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in particular helped them see the game through.

Alonso is a life-long Real Madrid fan. The Oviedo born has also been a honorary member of the club since 2017. Like millions of Madrid fans around the world, he too must’ve been elated with the club becoming 14-time European Champions last night.

He showed his appreciation and happiness by sporting the Real Madrid jersey while arriving in the paddock for the Monaco GP. On Twitter, fans of Alonso and the UCL winners were delighted to see this.

Fernando Alonso was unhappy with his Qualifying performance in Monaco

Alonso will start Sunday’s race from P7. Many would consider it a great result, considering where Alpine stands in the pecking order. For Alonso however, it wasn’t enough.

The 40-year old was sure that he could have qualified in fifth, had it not been for a silly mistake. He had previously won the Monaco GP on back to back occasions in 2011 and 2012, when he was with Ferrari.

“I made a mistake,” he said after Saturday’s qualifying. “The out-lap was not ideal. So the brakes were cold already in Turn 1, Turn 3, Turn 4. I was thinking if I should keep pushing or not because I did not feel the car was right, or the preparation right.”

“And then I was looking at the steering wheel and I braked too late for Turn 5. So it was a very stupid mistake. It hurts a little bit because I think there is more potential in the car. So it was my mistake today, I didn’t complete the lap, so maybe P5 was possible, and I made that mistake.”

Alonso’s teammate Esteban Ocon too, made it to Q3 on Saturday. The Frenchman will start the race from 10th place.

