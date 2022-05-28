“The whole team is backing Lando Norris”– Former F1 champion thinks world class performances by McLaren star is negative spiral on Daniel Ricciardo

Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg thinks Lando Norris putting world-class performances are putting negative effects on Daniel Ricciardo.

McLaren ever since joining McLaren hasn’t been performing at the level expected from him. On the morning of the qualifying day, McLaren’s boss revealed that there is a clause where they can separate from the Australian driver.

The subtle warnings by Ricciardo didn’t put any effect on his performance in Monaco on Saturday. The 32-year-old race driver finished P14 in the event.

Meanwhile, his teammate Lando Norris had an exceptional performance as he bagged a P5 spot start for the main race. Sympathising with Ricciardo’s situation, former F1 champion said Norris’ exceptional performances are a negative effect on the veteran race driver.

“We also have to say though that it’s a kind of negative spiral,” said Rosberg to Skysports. “Because at the same time Lando [Norris] is doing such an incredible job in that car.”

“I mean fifth out there, phenomenal driving by him today, world-class, world championship level. The whole team is backing him and building around him now and kind of dropping Daniel more and more,” he added.

Though, the discussion on Ricciardo had a unanimous decision that the Australian is still a quality driver. they are predicting that probably something is not clicking between the two parties.

“I really feel for him because this is a painful situation” 😩 Does Daniel Ricciardo have a future with McLaren? 💭 pic.twitter.com/aBWMyXNdKd — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 28, 2022

Daniel Ricciardo accepts his shortcomings

The Australian race driver was asked about Zak Brown’s comments during the press conference ahead of the Monaco GP. The McLaren boss till then said to SkySports that Ricciardo hasn’t performed to his expectations.

To this, Ricciardo replied that he agrees with Brown’s comments and he himself doesn’t like to come P10-11. Further, he said, “My skin is tanned, beautiful and also thick.”

It is unlikely that Ricciardo will have a great outing on Sunday. The overtaking in Monaco is near impossible. So, even bringing a point to the table seems a far shot for Ricciardo.

