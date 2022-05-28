“Oh no! She put Sebastian Vettel out of the race!”- Watch Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend take the four-time World Champion out while playing the Formula 1 game

Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were teammates at Ferrari during the 2019 and 2020 season, after which the latter joined Aston Martin.

Vettel’s move to Ferrari was always seen as ‘a match made in heaven’. However, it didn’t really turn out to be fruitful for either parties. When Vettel arrived in 2015, the Tifosi expected him to become Ferrari’s first Champion since 2007.

He did win 14 races with the Scuderia, but never really came close to winning the Title. He had strong starts to the 2018 and 2017 campaigns, but fell off after Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ consistency took off.

In 2021, Vettel left joined the newly branded Aston Martin team and his career hasn’t been on the same trajectory since. A driver who was used to fighting for wins and podiums, now scrambles in the midfield for points.

During their last season together as teammates, Vettel and Leclerc went through a tough time on track. It was a very dismal mechanical package from Ferrari, and Vettel in particular struggled to get to terms with the car.

Also read: “Carlos Sainz is definitely getting a grid penalty”– Chaotic end to Qualifying by Sergio Perez gives Charles Leclerc pole position; Spanish Ferrari star to be reprimanded?

Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend takes Sebastian Vettel out in a game of F1

The 2020 season started late, due to the Covid 19 pandemic. It was a time when plenty of F1 drivers took time out to stream on Twitch from their homes. One of he most active drivers on that platform was Leclerc.

During one of these streams, Leclerc was playing Call of Duty: Warzone, with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine playing F1 2020 behind him. After finishing his game, Leclerc looked back to watch Charlotte’s start to the race.

She was driving Leclerc’s Ferrari in game, and started the race from P3. She quickly lost out on the place to Alex Albon in game. However, while trying to get past the former Red Bull driver, she ran into Leclerc’s real life (then) teammate Vettel!

Leclerc’s reaction to the incident was hilarious, as he shouted, “Oh no! She put Seb out! No, we can’t do this. Ironically, Leclerc in real life went on to make contact with Vettel on the very next outing in Spielberg.

Also read: “I would support Charles Leclerc, I’m a Ferrari fan”- Lewis Hamilton offers full support to the Monegasque star against Max Verstappen ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix