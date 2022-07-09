“I’m grateful that I wasn’t in the hospital” – Lewis Hamilton responds to Max Verstappen’s fans cheering after crash

Lewis Hamilton says fans celebrating a driver’s crash is “mind-blowing” as he hits back at Max Verstappen fans cheering at his crash.

In the qualifying session of the 2022 Austria GP, Lewis Hamilton crashed while making his Q3 run. The session was red-flagged as the 7-time World Champion’s car was being recovered. And minutes after racing resumed, his teammate George Russell spun and hit the barriers.

The Red Bull ring is the home Grand Prix of the Red Bull racing team. The circuit grandstands hosted a sea of Dutch supporters backing 2021 champion Max Verstappen. And tensions flared when the crash occurred in Q3.

Hamilton being Verstappen’s arch-rival, his crash was celebrated across the grandstands. The Dutch supporters roared cheering the humiliating exit of the 7-time World Champion.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff condemned the sarcastic cheering. According to the Austrian cheering for the crash of a driver was ‘unsporting’ and against the dignity of the sport.

Hamilton, when asked about the reaction of the fans said, “I didn’t hear them during [the accident], I mean, I was going through a bunch of stuff in the crash. But to hear it afterwards, you know, I don’t agree or condone any of that no matter what.”

He added, “A driver could have been in hospital. And you’re going to cheer that? I mean, it’s just mind-blowing that people will do that, just knowing how dangerous our sport is.

And I’m grateful that I wasn’t in the hospital, and I wasn’t heavily injured, but you should never cheer someone’s downfall or someone’s injury or crash.”

Also Read: Toto Wolff makes fierce statement towards Max Verstappen’s fans

Lewis Hamilton responds to British fans mocking Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton was fortunate enough to not sustain any injuries despite hitting the barriers. But the condition of his Mercedes W13 was dire. The mechanics had rebuilt his car around the spare chassis.

But the Brit was quick enough to dismiss the cheering of the British crowd in Silverstone during the 2022 British GP. The British fans cheered for Max after a spin in the wet qualifying session.

So British fans really don’t like max 🥶 pic.twitter.com/aW4XsvCuLd — Ari (@ariformulas) July 1, 2022

Cheers erupted after Max sustained damage to his car following the Lap 1 incident. “It shouldn’t have happened in Silverstone, even though it wasn’t obviously a crash, and it shouldn’t have happened here,” said Lewis on the incident.

Max claimed a victory in the sprint race of the 2022 Austrian GP after qualifying on Pole. He extends his lead by 38 points. While Hamilton finished P8 after starting P9.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton complains about Mercedes pace after Mick Schumacher defends against him bravely