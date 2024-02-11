Valtteri Bottas Reveals Why Lewis Hamilton Would Be Tough for Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Formula 1 world felt a tremor after Lewis Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes came out in public. The seven-time world champion agreed to move to Ferrari in 2025 and drive alongside Charles Leclerc. With this, Hamilton would move to new territory after reigning supreme in the Brackley team for 12 long years. However, how will his stay in his new team be? Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton’s former teammate predicts.

Bottas had been the British driver’s teammate for five straight seasons from 2017 to 2021. He knows Hamilton up close, is well aware of the driver’s strengths and weaknesses, and knows how he operates. Therefore, this gives Bottas an ideal space to make predictions about his upcoming Ferrari challenges and it is certainly not good news for Charles Leclerc and his entourage.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the Finnish driver said, “It’s going to be a different experience for him. But with all of his experience in F1, he’s always been great with dealing with people and getting the most out of the team. I’m positive he’s going to do a great job there and shouldn’t have issues getting used to the car, either. He’s a pretty adaptive guy.”

The comments above from Bottas clearly depict the menace Hamilton could bring to Leclerc in Ferrari, who’s still waiting to shine at Maranello. It’s been five years since Leclerc arrived in the Prancing Horse, but did not have much success to talk about except five race wins.

In 2025, he would be up against someone who has 98 more race wins than him. Someone who’s chasing a record eighth world championship and did not think twice before breaking the alliance with the team that provided him the most success. All for performance and a safer future.

On the other hand, after spending six years with the team, Leclerc is not someone who would easily accept defeat and a number two role at Ferrari next year. With this, the Scuderia’s driver duo is sure to give F1 fans some feisty overtakes and spicy radio exchanges. Only if Ferrari can excel in the next regulations.

Can Ferrari excel in 2026 F1 regulations?

Ferrari’s recent years have been a disappointment as the Italian team failed to bring home a championship in the last decade. To be exact, the Prancing Horse won their last Drivers’ Championship in 2007 and the Constructors’ Championship in 2008.

Therefore, Hamilton and Leclerc, undoubtedly one of the strongest driver duos on the grid, pressure will be high on Ferrari management to deliver them a championship-worthy car in 2026.

Hamilton’s jump from Mercedes just a year before the next regulations will also amp up the pressure on the Maranello team. Something he did in 2013 when he switched to Mercedes from McLaren and it was a year before the turbo-hybrid era.

Besides, John Elkann and Ferrari are all set to splurge an enormous amount to bring in Lewis Hamilton. They already brought in David George and another unnamed aerodynamicist from Red Bull to ramp up their development. All in all, Ferrari are ready to splash an insane amount of money to achieve success amid cost cap regulations to make Hamilton, Leclerc, and Tifosi’s time worthwhile.