“It was bitter, but these are the rules”– Sebastian Vettel reacts to F1 stripping his podium with Aston Martin during Hungarian GP

“It was bitter, but these are the rules”– Sebastian Vettel talks about his disqualification at the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this month.

Sebastian Vettel got a hard-earned P2 in the Hungarian Grand Prix, which happened right before the summer break, but the German race driver got disqualified due to a fuel regulation and automatically was stripped from his podium place.

Vettel didn’t speak about this incident for more than three weeks, but ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, the Aston Martin driver said he accepted the truth.

“The podium gets erased from the books, but not from your memory. It was bitter, but these are the rules,” said Vettel, as per the Auto und Motor Sport journalist Andreas Haupt.

#F1: #Vettel on his disqualification in Hungary. “The podium gets erased from the books, but not from your memory. It was bitter, but these are the rules.” #AMuS — Andreas Haupt (@andihaupt1) August 26, 2021

“Second, there was no intention, or no way that we could actually explain that too little fuel was in the car. So something happened over the course of the race, I don’t know, a leakage or something, that the fuel simply wasn’t there anymore,” Vettel added.

Aston Martin will have many chances

Vettel is not fully disheartened after being stripped from the podium, as he claims there will be several other chances in the season with half of the season left.

“It is a hit; it’s a large hit because obviously now we’re something like 20 points behind the people ahead,” said Vettel. “But we’ll see. You never know when the next opportunity is there, and we have to be there to take it.

“I think we have a lot of races this year, it’s bit unclear how many but I think there’ll be a lot… and we will get our chances so hopefully we can use them.”