F1

“It was difficult to remain a fully focused”– Why F1 drivers agreed to race in Jeddah despite missile attack only few miles away from circuit on Friday

"It was difficult to remain a fully focused"– Why F1 drivers agreed to race in Jeddah despite missile attack only few miles away from circuit on Friday
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
DY Patil Stadium IPL records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in DY Patil Stadium Nerul?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"It was difficult to remain a fully focused"– Why F1 drivers agreed to race in Jeddah despite missile attack only few miles away from circuit on Friday
“It was difficult to remain a fully focused”– Why F1 drivers agreed to race in Jeddah despite missile attack only few miles away from circuit on Friday

F1 drivers have agreed to race in Jeddah despite the missile attack only a few…