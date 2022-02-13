F1

“It was nice to race”- Max Verstappen take his first victory in 2022 behind the wheel of a McLaren

"It was nice to race"- Max Verstappen take his first victory in 2022 behind the wheel of a McLaren
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Suresh Raina which team in IPL 2022: Is Suresh Raina playing IPL 2022?
Next Article
Super Bowl halftime show 2022: How long is the Super Bowl LVI halftime show?
F1 Latest News
"It was nice to race"- Max Verstappen take his first victory in 2022 behind the wheel of a McLaren
“It was nice to race”- Max Verstappen take his first victory in 2022 behind the wheel of a McLaren

With only a few weeks remaining for the start of the 2022 season, Max Verstappen…