“It was nice to race”- Max Verstappen take his first victory in 2022 behind the wheel of a McLaren

With only a few weeks remaining for the start of the 2022 season, Max Verstappen has taken his first victory of the year.

Driving alongside Luke Bennett, Max Verstappen grabbed the first position in an online version of the 12 hours of Bathurst. He entered the virtual event over the weekend and qualified at the fifth position racing for his usual outfit, Team Redline.

The 2021 world champion and Bennett maintained their position and quickly took the lead within a few laps. The duo took the win behind the wheel of a McLaren car, an MP4-12C GT3.

Pleased with his and Bennett’s achievement, Verstappen said, “It was nice to race. The car went great, just like last year even though we had a different car then. Our young protege Luke drove very solidly, which is nice to see.”

“It is nice that together we managed to win this race for Team Redline.”

Max Verstappen does not want an intense battle in 2022

Red Bull revealed its new car ahead of the 2022 season and the drivers want to be able to test it. At the car launch, Verstappen admitted that there is a lot unknown about the car.

He said, “Personally, I feel good. What is important is that you prepare yourself in the best way possible, physically. But in terms of the car, you don’t know. So that’s why I think I’m also very curious to see how the car is behaving on track.”

Moreover, the Dutchman said that he does not want to experience another year including intense battles like 2021. He told The Guardian, “You can’t have that drama every single year, for sure. It’s not good for me, it’s not healthy for anyone in the team – both teams.”

Furthermore, he feels like very little has changed following his first title win in 2021.

